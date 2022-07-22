Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 96,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,342,951 shares.The stock last traded at $24.56 and had previously closed at $24.56.
Cornerstone Building Brands Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.63.
Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Building Brands
Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.