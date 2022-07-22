Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 96,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,342,951 shares.The stock last traded at $24.56 and had previously closed at $24.56.

Cornerstone Building Brands Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 35.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 6,037.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth about $173,000.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

