Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 1,960 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $18,108,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.11.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

