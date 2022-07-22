Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 1,943,745 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 182.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943,745 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for 2.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $53,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,287.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122,147. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.47. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

