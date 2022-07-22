Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 2,594,203 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594,203 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up about 5.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.16% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $150,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 59,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,724,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 405,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,341,270. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.2984 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

