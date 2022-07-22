Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $28,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. 130,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

