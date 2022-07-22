Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126,552 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital makes up about 3.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of PagSeguro Digital worth $84,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. 101,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.