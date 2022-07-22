Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Salesforce by 790.2% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $182.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.94.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,361. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

