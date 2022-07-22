Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $21.48 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,004 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $21,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,276. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.19.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.