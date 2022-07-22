Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,034. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $1,221,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,907,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,590,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $30,755,200 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

