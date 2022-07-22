Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $748,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Torray LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,361,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 129,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.69. 89,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,221. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.49. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

