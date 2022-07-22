Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. City State Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE QSR traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 66,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,424. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

