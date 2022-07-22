Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 233,795 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,795 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 133,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,067. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.