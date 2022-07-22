Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.13. The stock had a trading volume of 47,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,213. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.08 and its 200 day moving average is $208.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

