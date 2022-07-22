Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Tops $0.38

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $570,033.06 and $178.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00032141 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

