Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 340,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,135,206. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

