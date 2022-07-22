Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.26. Approximately 1,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BASE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $727.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.