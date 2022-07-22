Cowen Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

