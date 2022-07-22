Cream Finance Hits One Day Volume of $5.60 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.76 or 0.00071483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.42 or 1.00003998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

