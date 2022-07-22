Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) a $81.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

