Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) a $230.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.81.

NYSE HCA opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.72 and its 200-day moving average is $226.67.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after acquiring an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

