Credit Suisse Group Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $34.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,921,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,079,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,087 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $8,839,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

