Credit Suisse Group Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $66.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.95.

KNX traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

