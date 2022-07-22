Credit Suisse Group Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$62.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTS. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.81.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Performance

TSE FTS traded up C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$60.10. 572,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$61.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.90. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$54.73 and a 1 year high of C$65.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at C$903,146.38.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.