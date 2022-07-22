Credit Suisse Group Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $55.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.9 %
COOP stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 522,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
