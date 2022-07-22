Credit Suisse Group Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $55.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

COOP stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 522,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

