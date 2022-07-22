Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$97.00” Price Target for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $77.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

