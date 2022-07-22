Credit Suisse Group Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $43.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.66.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $271.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.