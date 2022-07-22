Credit Suisse Group Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $43.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.66.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $271.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
