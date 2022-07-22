Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.75 at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

