CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.53. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

