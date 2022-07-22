Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Cowen

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Cowen to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.06.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.86. 1,050,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,353. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.