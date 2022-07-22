Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74), RTT News reports. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

CCI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.16. 6,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,353. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle International

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $311,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

