Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $173.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.81. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 340,642 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 938,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 503,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,924,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

