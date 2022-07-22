Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.65-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.12. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.65-$7.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.91.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.66. 6,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.34.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Crown by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 333,628 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Crown by 279,904.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 176,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after acquiring an additional 133,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,833,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

