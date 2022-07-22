CRYPTO20 (C20) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $39.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,722.78 or 1.00071560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,401,532 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

