CryptoFlow (CFL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,571.00

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $321,392.18 and $2,571.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001781 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032497 BTC.
CryptoFlow Coin Profile
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk.
