Crypton 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $122,487.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $122,487.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,688.22 or 1.00026834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,668,278 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypton is u.is.

Crypton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.