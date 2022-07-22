CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $610,595.06 and approximately $351,712.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00391258 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015161 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032479 BTC.
About CryptoZoon
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 739,861,673 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
