CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.61.

CSX Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.99 on Thursday. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $732,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

