Cumulus Media Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $7.94 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $162.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Cumulus Media news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

