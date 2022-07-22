Curve DAO Token 1-Day Volume Tops $402.12 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00006173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $777.79 million and approximately $402.12 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.42 or 1.00003998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,775,477,774 coins and its circulating supply is 537,372,111 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.