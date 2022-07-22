CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.35.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CVB Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

