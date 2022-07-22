CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.2% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $93.19 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

