D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $92.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $97.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHI. TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.8 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

