D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $92.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $97.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHI. TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.
D.R. Horton stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.
In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
