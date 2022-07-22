Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.72. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 80 shares.

DADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 10.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

