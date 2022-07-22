Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $294.58

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $294.58 and traded as low as $267.00. Daily Journal shares last traded at $269.79, with a volume of 1,832 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DJCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Daily Journal from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Daily Journal Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.75 and its 200-day moving average is $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

Daily Journal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Articles

