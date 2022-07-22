Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.23.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $279.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $203.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.74 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50. Danaher has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

