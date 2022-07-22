Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $281.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.74 and its 200 day moving average is $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Danaher

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

