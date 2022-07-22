Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Cowen

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.14.

Danaher stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,464. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

