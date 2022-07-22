Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.15.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.