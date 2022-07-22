DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.38.

IDXX opened at $398.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

