DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,381 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $451.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.